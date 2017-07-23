Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Likely to miss more than 10 days
General Manager Neal Huntington classified Polanco (hamstring) as "week-to-week" during his Sunday radio show.
It sounds as though Polanco won't be ready to immediately come off the disabled list when eligible. Huntington said that the organization will handle the injury conservatively, given it's the second time in 2017 he's landed on the DL with the same ailment. The GM added it's still early in the process and it wouldn't be inappropriate to list a specific timetable. On the positive side, Huntington is hopeful that Polanco's injury isn't of the "month-to-month" variety.
