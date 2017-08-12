Play

Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Suffers injury against Blue Jays

Polanco left Saturday's game with an apparent left leg injury.

He's already endured a pair of stints on the disabled list due to hamstring injuries and it looks like he may have suffered his third such injury Saturday afternoon. We'll look for an update following the game, but this could be disastrous to the Pirates and the 26-year-old outfielder.

