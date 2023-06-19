The Pirates selected Davis' contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. He'll start in right field and bat seventh in Pittsburgh's series opener with the Cubs.

Though he was selected as a catcher with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft and played that position for most of his time in the minors, Davis will be making his MLB debut in the outfield. He got his feet wet in right field with 13 starts at the position between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis this season, so he could end up eating into Connor Joe's playing time on days that he doesn't catch. The 23-year-old Davis hit .284/.433/.541 with 11 home runs and nine stolen bases over 232 plate appearances in the minors this season.