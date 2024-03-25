The Pirates will select Stratton's contract and add him to the roster ahead of Thursday's season opener versus the Marlins, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Stratton earned his spot in the Opening Day bullpen after striking out seven while allowing six hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings during Grapefruit League play. Given his limited MLB experience -- he made eight appearances out of the Pittsburgh bullpen as a 26-year-old rookie in 2023 -- Stratton will presumably begin the season in a low-leverage role.