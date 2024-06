The Pirates placed Stratton on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right triceps strain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Stratton had to make an early exit from his appearance during the eighth inning of Thursday's game, and he will now officially be sidelined until at least June 29, though it's unclear if he'll be able to return by then. In the meantime, Josh Fleming will come up from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill Stratton's spot in the bullpen.