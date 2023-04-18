Suwinski tallied a pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning of Monday's game against the Rockies.
Suwinski was out of the starting lineup with the Pirates facing lefty Kyle Freeland. However, he entered the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and proceeded to tally his second home run of the campaign in his only plate appearance. Since the injury to Oneil Cruz (ankle), Suwinski has started every game against right-handed pitching, but he's still in a large-side platoon role. He's continued with an all-or-nothing approach at the plate, as he has a 30.6 percent strikeout rate and .226 ISO across 36 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Takes seat against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Tallies first homer•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: On bench, but regains playing time•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Not in starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Still expected to make team•