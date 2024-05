Suwinski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Suwinski had gone just 1-for-13 over his last five games, striking out eight times in that span. The outfielder is up to four homers, five steals, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and a .172/.263/.299 slash line over 152 plate appearances. Suwinski remains firmly in a strong-side platoon role, and that's unlikely to change if he can't find more of a rhythm at the plate.