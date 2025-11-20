Suwinski signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Suwinski struggled to get in a groove at the plate in the majors in 2025, finishing the season with just a .534 OPS through 178 plate appearances. He turned in a .954 OPS across 230 plate appearances at Triple-A Indianapolis, however, which was good enough to earn him a $465,000 raise and another year in the organization. The 27-year-old finished the year as Pittsburgh's primary left fielder but is sure to face some competition during spring training.