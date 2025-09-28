Suwinski went 2-for-3 with an RBI on Saturday against Atlanta.

Suwinski delivered an RBI in the sixth inning to put the Pirates up 3-1. He's had an abysmal offensive season and spent much of the year in the minors, though he has at least one hit in five of his last seven games. Suwinski has closed the season as the Pirates' primary left fielder against right-handed pitching, though he's likely to face significant competition for a roster spot to begin 2026.