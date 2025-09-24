Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Exiting starting nine
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suwinski is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.
Suwinski had started five of the past six games against right-handed pitching, but he'll begin this one on the bench as the Reds send righty Hunter Greene to the bump. Tommy Pham will play right field and bat sixth for the Pirates.
