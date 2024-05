Suwinski went 1-for-3 with two walks and two stolen bases during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Cubs.

Suwinski entered the contest with one stolen base on the season, but he swiped second base twice during the extra-inning loss. The left-hander has almost exclusively started against right-handed pitching, with 107 of his 129 plate appearances coming against opposite-handed throwers. However, Suwinski is slashing just .129/.234/.304 against righties this season.