The Pirates optioned Suwinski to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

The lefty-hitting Suwinski has mostly operated as a strong-side platoon outfielder this season, but even against right-handed pitching, he's struggled to a .144/.256/.261 slash line over 129 plate appearances. The Pirates will send Suwinski to Indianapolis with the hope that he refines his approach and regains some confidence at the plate, but a return to the big leagues likely won't be imminent until he starts producing at Triple-A. In the meantime, Suwinski's absence could reopen more playing time at first base for Rowdy Tellez while Connor Joe takes on more starts out of the corner outfield.