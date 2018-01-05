Williams agreed to a minor-league deal with the Pirates, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Williams spent the 2017 season bouncing around the Pirates' Double- and Triple-A affiliates, and will return to the organization on a one-year deal for this upcoming year. During 30 games with Triple-A Indianapolis, he slashed an underwhelming .192/.257/.240 with one home runs and three RBI in 30 games. He will likely remain with the Indians in 2018, and doesn't provide any sort of upside for fantasy purposes.