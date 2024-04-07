Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that nothing "particularly new" has changed with regard to where Delay stands in his recovery from right knee inflammation, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Delay was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday and doesn't seem to have made any notable progress in his recovery since. He looks set to spend more than the minimum 10 days on his shelf, and whenever he's ultimately activated, Delay could be optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis to play on a more frequent basis.