The Pirates transferred Delay (knee) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

Delay will give up his spot on the 40-man roster in order to make room for Daulton Jefferies, who was acquired in a trade with the Giants on Friday. Delay was already expected to be out until July after undergoing knee surgery in April, so his move to the 60-day IL has virtually no impact on his return timeline. He has resumed catching during bullpen sessions, but he still has a long way to go before returning to the Pirates' lineup.