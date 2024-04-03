The Pirates placed Delay on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right knee inflammation, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Delay's placement on the IL is retroactive to Monday, so he'll be eligible for activation as soon as April 11. However, because he still has three minor-league options remaining, Delay seems more likely to be headed for Triple-A Indianapolis once activated after the Pirates acquired fellow catcher Joey Bart from the Giants on Tuesday. Bart was added to the 26-man roster Wednesday in a corresponding move, and since he's a former top prospect with no options remaining, he'll likely move ahead of Delay on the organizational catching depth chart. In addition to Bart, the Pirates have 2021 No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis and veteran Yasmani Grandal (foot) -- who is on the IL while he recovers from plantar fasciitis -- ahead of Delay in the pecking order behind the dish.