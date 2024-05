Delay (knee) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Saturday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Delay is recovering from knee surgery that occurred in mid-April and started behind the dish in his first game appearance Saturday. His rehab assignment is expected to be transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis shortly. Delay is eligible to return from the injured list in early June, though he'll likely require a lengthier ramp-up period.