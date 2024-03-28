Share Video

The Pirates placed Bae on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 25, with a left hip flexor strain.

Bae is coming along in his recovery, having progressed to full baseball activities, but he simply ran out of time to be ready for Opening Day. The hope is that Bae's stay on the IL will be a brief one. Once healthy, he's pegged for a utility role.

