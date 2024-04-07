Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus Baltimore, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Taylor is working as Pittsburgh's primary center fielder to begin the season, though he finds himself on the bench Sunday for the second straight game. Jack Suwinski will shift to center field while Bryan Reynolds and Connor Joe start in left and right, respectively.
