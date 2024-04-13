Taylor isn't in the Pirates' lineup for Saturday's contest against Philadelphia.
Taylor has tallied a base hit in each of the first two games of the series, though he has also struck out four times in that span. Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski and Connor Joe will start in the outfield while Taylor rests.
More News
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Sitting out third straight•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Sits down Saturday•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Fitting in well in Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: On bench for series finale•
-
Pirates' Michael Taylor: Headed to Pittsburgh•