Solomon cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Solomon was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh in early September but won't stick on the 40-man roster through the offseason. He spent the entire 2022 campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.58 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 98:54 K:BB across 109.2 innings.