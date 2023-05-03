The Diamondbacks optioned Solomon to Triple-A Reno following Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.
Solomon wasn't needed in relief Tuesday, but he'll lose his spot on the 26-man active roster in any case after the Diamondbacks promoted right-hander Brandon Pfaadt from Triple-A in a corresponding move in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Texas. During the three-plus weeks he was up with the big club, Solomon made five relief appearances and was blitzed for 18 earned runs on 17 hits and 11 walks over 13.1 innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Contract selected from Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Peter Solomon: Bidding for bullpen spot•
-
Pirates' Peter Solomon: Dumped from 40-man roster•
-
Pirates' Peter Solomon: Claimed by Bucs•
-
Astros' Peter Solomon: Designated for assignment•