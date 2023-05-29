Arizona designated Solomon for assignment Monday.

Solomon will lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Diamondbacks needed to clear room for outfield prospect Kristian Robinson (hamstring), who was reinstated from the restricted list. Since being optioned to Triple-A Reno on May 3 following a month-long stay in the big leagues, Solomon posted a 9.31 ERA and 2.17 WHIP over 9.2 innings.

