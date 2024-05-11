Solomon signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Solomon allowed 18 earned runs in just 13.1 innings with the Diamondbacks last season, and he wasn't too successful in Triple-A either (10.00 ERA through 54 innings). He'll now attempt to get back on track in the Rangers' farm system, but a drastic turnaround would be necessary for the team to even consider adding the 27-year-old righty to their big-league staff.