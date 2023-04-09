The Diamondbacks selected Solomon's contract from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Solomon joins the Diamondbacks after Arizona placed Zach Davies on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The right-hander will be a multi-inning bullpen option for the Diamondbacks and look to make his first MLB appearance since 2021, when he was a member of the Astros.
