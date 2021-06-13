Evans is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Evans will sit for the second time in six games since he returned from the injured list Tuesday. He started at a different position in each of his last four games, but Evans' main path to playing time will likely come at left field moving forward. Ben Gamel will check into the lineup for Evans in the series finale in Milwaukee.
