Pirates' Starling Marte: Dealing with oblique injury

Marte acknowledged that he's dealing with an oblique injury but is hopeful that a stint on the disabled list is unnecessary, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Marte was removed from Tuesday's game and held out Wednesday due to this particular issue. He should still be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against San Diego, but it seems likely that he will need at least one more day off. Sean Rodriguez will likely draw another start in center field if Marte is unable to play.