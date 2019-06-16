Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Sunday
Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
The Pirates have five quality options for three spots in the outfield, presenting manager Clint Hurdle with some tough lineup decisions for every game. While it'll be Marte's turn to sit in the series finale, he's the least likely of the five outfielders to be affected by the logjam, given his strong track record at the big-league level. Marte has been especially impressive since returning from the injured list April 30, producing a .319/.355/.511 slash line with eight home runs and eight stolen bases (on eight attempts) in 43 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...