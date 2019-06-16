Pirates' Starling Marte: Takes seat Sunday

Marte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The Pirates have five quality options for three spots in the outfield, presenting manager Clint Hurdle with some tough lineup decisions for every game. While it'll be Marte's turn to sit in the series finale, he's the least likely of the five outfielders to be affected by the logjam, given his strong track record at the big-league level. Marte has been especially impressive since returning from the injured list April 30, producing a .319/.355/.511 slash line with eight home runs and eight stolen bases (on eight attempts) in 43 games.