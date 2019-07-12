Manager Clint Hurdle suggested that Brault (shoulder) won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible July 16, Alan Saunders of the Associated Press reports.

Brault was diagnosed with a left shoulder strain following his final start before the All-Star break July 5 and apparently isn't quite ready to resume a throwing program. The Pirates should provide an update on Brault's condition later this weekend, but he'll at least miss one turn through the rotation. Dario Agrazal is scheduled to replace Brault when a fifth starter is first needed Tuesday in St. Louis.