Pirates' Tyler Lyons: Contract purchased by Pirates
Lyons' contract was purchased by the Pirates on Saturday.
Lyons spent parts of six seasons in the major leagues with the Cardinals, recording a respectable 4.09 ERA. He struggled significantly last season, posting an 8.64 ERA in 16.2 innings. He'll take the roster spot which had belonged to Jameson Taillon, who hit the injured list with a flexor strain in a corresponding move. A move to open up a 40-man roster spot has not yet been announced.
