Grandal went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Cubs.

The veteran catcher took Keegan Thompson deep in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Pirates back on top for good after the Cubs had struck for seven runs in the top of the frame. It was Grandal's first homer and first RBI in five games since making his season debut May 4, and he's gone 4-for-17 over that stretch as he settles into the starting job for Pittsburgh.