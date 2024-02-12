Grandal agreed Sunday with the Pirates on a one-year $2.5 million contract, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Grandal can earn more with the incentives in the contract. He will join the Pirates after spending the last four seasons with the White Sox. The catcher lost playing time down the final stretch of the season, sitting behind Korey Lee. The 35-year-old had a .489 OPS over 102 plate appearances in the final two months. With Henry Davis entering the spring as a catcher, Grandal will look to play behind him.