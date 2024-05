Grandal (groin) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Giants.

Grandal was removed late in Tuesday's 7-6 win with left groin soreness. He has avoided the injured list for the time being, though the Pirates have added catcher Grant Koch to their taxi squad as protection in case the team needs to move another backstop onto the 26-man active roster. Joey Bart will handle the catching duties Wednesday in Grandal's stead.