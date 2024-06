Grandal is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Grandal will give way to Henry Davis behind the plate after catching in three of the Pirates' previous four games. Since returning to action May 3 after a season-opening stint on the injured list while he recovered from plantar fasciitis, Grandal has hit just .163 with two home runs, one stolen base, 12 RBI and six runs through his first 25 games with Pittsburgh.