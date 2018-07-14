Rangers' Alex Claudio: Lands on DL
Claudio was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left ankle sprain.
The move is retroactive to July 11, so Claudio will be eligible to return July 21, although it's unclear if he'll miss more than the minimum. He's posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 41.2 innings out of the bullpen this season.
