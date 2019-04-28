Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Expected back Sunday

Cabrera (calf) is expected to return to the lineup Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera has been out since he left Thursday's game in the second inning. "He's fine," manager Chris Woodward said. "He said he's OK. I just felt like it was better to give him an extra day. He'll play tomorrow." The 33-year-old infielder has missed a few games this season due to minor injuries.