Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Reaches base three times

Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Cabrera drew a walk in his first plate appearance and followed that up with a two-RBI single in the third frame. It was another productive contest for Cabrera, who has five multi-hit games and nine RBI across his last eight contests. He has been productive 232 plate appearances into his age 33 season, hitting .261/.345/.458.