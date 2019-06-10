Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Swats 10th homer
Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 loss to the Athletics.
Cabrera did all his damage from the sixth inning on, including nearly sparking a rally against Oakland closer Blake Treinen in the ninth. The 33-year-old infielder owns a solid .805 OPS with 38 RBI and 20 extra-base hits across 223 plate appearances.
