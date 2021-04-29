site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brock Holt: Takes seat Thursday
Holt isn't starting Thursday's game against the Red Sox.
Holt will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three contests. Charlie Culberson will start at third base and bat eighth.
