Culberson will start at third base and bat ninth Thursday against the Astros.

The righty-hitting Culberson will draw into the lineup against a lefty starting pitcher (Framber Valdez), and most of the 33-year-old's starting opportunities moving forward will come almost exclusively against southpaws. After delivering a massive .932 OPS in 144 plate appearances versus lefties in 2021, Culberson has dropped down to a .633 OPS in 32 plate appearances so far in 2022.