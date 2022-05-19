Culberson will start at third base and bat ninth Thursday against the Astros.
The righty-hitting Culberson will draw into the lineup against a lefty starting pitcher (Framber Valdez), and most of the 33-year-old's starting opportunities moving forward will come almost exclusively against southpaws. After delivering a massive .932 OPS in 144 plate appearances versus lefties in 2021, Culberson has dropped down to a .633 OPS in 32 plate appearances so far in 2022.
