Culberson signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The big news here is that Culberson has been signed as a reliever, as the 34-year-old will attempt to make a late-career switch to the mound. For what it's worth, Culberson has allowed one run over 7.1 innings covering eight mop-up appearances in his career. He'll report to minor-league camp to begin the conversion.