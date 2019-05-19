Santana (ankle) is out of the lineup and won't be available off the bench for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will resist moving Santana to the injured list for now while he tends to a bruised right ankle, but his absence leaves the team with a light bench in the series finale. If Santana fails to demonstrate any noteworthy progress within the next day or two, a trip to the IL would become increasingly realistic.