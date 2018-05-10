Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Draws four walks Wednesday

DeShields went 0-for-1 with four walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

The four free passes were a career high for DeShields, giving him a .297/.381/.419 slash line through 19 games. He's also got 16 runs and seven steals in eight attempts, and the 25-year-old is developing into an elite leadoff option for the Rangers.