Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Wednesday

DeShields is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeShields is in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak, but he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale following a string of 10 consecutive starts during which he hit an impressive .364/.500/.424. Carlos Tocci will start in center field and hit ninth in his stead.

