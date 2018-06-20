Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: On bench Wednesday
DeShields is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
DeShields is in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak, but he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale following a string of 10 consecutive starts during which he hit an impressive .364/.500/.424. Carlos Tocci will start in center field and hit ninth in his stead.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Crosses home four times•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Fighting through slump•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Records three hits•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Batting second Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Dropped to ninth•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart