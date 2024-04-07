Anderson was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

After opening the season in Triple-A, Anderson was called up to replace Josh Sborz (shoulder) in the Rangers' bullpen after Sborz was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday. Anderson made two appearances with Round Rock before his promotion, tossing two scoreless innings while striking out a batter and allowing two hits and a walk. The right-hander was inconsistent over 26 appearances with the Rangers last season, producing a 5.05 ERA with 30 punchouts over 35.2 frames.