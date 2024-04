Walsh is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

The lefty-hitting Walsh will close out the series in Detroit with two consecutive absences from the lineup, though Thursday's is more noteworthy since the Tigers are bringing a right-hander (Kenta Maeda) to the hill. Walsh has been operating in a strong-side platoon role at first base all season, but he's mustered an underwhelming .638 OPS through 60 plate appearances and looks at risk of losing work to Ezequiel Duran.