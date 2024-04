Walsh cleared waivers Wednesday and elected to become a free agent.

Walsh was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday to make room for Nathaniel Lowe's return from the IL, and the 30-year-old first baseman will now take his chances in the open market. He is slashing .226/.317/.321 with a home and seven RBI through 60 plate appearances on the year and should be able to at least secure a minor-league deal with another organization.