Palumbo was optioned to Double-A Frisco on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Palumbo had spent the start of spring in big-league camp. The 24-year-old made 11 starts last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, reaching Double-A for the first time for a pair of appearances.

