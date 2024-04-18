Smith entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning and went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI in a 5-4 win over Detroit.

Smith, who was held out of the starting lineup against a left-hander, got the call to pinch hit with runners on against righty Shelby Miller and delivered the game-deciding run. It's not surprising that Smith came through, as he's gone 7-for-13 with 10 RBI when runners are in scoring position in 2024. He's performed better than expected in a fill-in role while Josh Jung (thumb) is unavailable, slashing .319/.418/.404 over 55 plate appearances. Seasoned fantasy managers should be aware Smith's .366 BABIP indicates a correction is coming. Over two previous MLB seasons, he slashed .191/.306/.287.