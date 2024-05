Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and scored twice during Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Smith's second-inning single and sixth-inning solo shot give the 26-year-old infielder his third multi-hit game in his last five contests. He is 7-for-14 two homers, three RBI and three runs scored during that stretch and now boats an impressive .917 OPS on the season while filling in as Josh Jung's (wrist) replacement.